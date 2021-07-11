Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

