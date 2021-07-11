Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.06 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

