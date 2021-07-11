Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

