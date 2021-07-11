Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 4,029 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

