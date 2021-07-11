Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

