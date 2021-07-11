Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.17 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

