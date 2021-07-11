Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 688,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 2,826.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 616,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 483.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 463,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,283,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.70 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

