Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,281,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $4,796,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.41 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

