FY2023 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CICOY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

