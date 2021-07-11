FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.86.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

