FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Boosted by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $9.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.11.

Shares of MIDD opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

