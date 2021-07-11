FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

INTC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

