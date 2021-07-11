Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,304,177 shares of company stock worth $29,690,232. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

