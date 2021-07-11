Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $93.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $93.79 million and approximately $219,296.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,822.13 or 1.00034774 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042708 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007222 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009681 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056720 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006030 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
