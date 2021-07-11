Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,743. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

