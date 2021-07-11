FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 92,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,156,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

