FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $146.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.96 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $150.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $593.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FSK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 636,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,750. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

