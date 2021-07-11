Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 12,384 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.