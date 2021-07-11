Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

