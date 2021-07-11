Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 819.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

