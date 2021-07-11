Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

