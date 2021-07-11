Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $49,207,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Xerox by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.11 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

