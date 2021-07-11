Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

