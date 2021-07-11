Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $398.56 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.46.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

