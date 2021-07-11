Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $390,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

