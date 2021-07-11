Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

