Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.