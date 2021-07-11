Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

