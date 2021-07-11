Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $16,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

