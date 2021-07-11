Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $794.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $34.97. 106,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

