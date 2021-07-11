Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $55,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,984,000 after acquiring an additional 611,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

XRAY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

