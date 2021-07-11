Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.12 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

