Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $265.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $257.43. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

