Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,093 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $227,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $98,769,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

