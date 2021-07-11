FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.31.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $253.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.45. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

