Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.