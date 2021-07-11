Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,200 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,017 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,519,652 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

