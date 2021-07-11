Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

