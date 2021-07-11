Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.59 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

