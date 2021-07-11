Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $202.39 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

