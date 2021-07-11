Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.