Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.