Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

