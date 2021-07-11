Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

