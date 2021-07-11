First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

