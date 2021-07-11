First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

