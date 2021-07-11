FIL Ltd Sells 441,762 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,762 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

