FIL Ltd Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

