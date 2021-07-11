Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,500

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

FERG stock opened at £103.50 ($135.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and a 1 year high of £103.75 ($135.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,710.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

