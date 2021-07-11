Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Signal worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

